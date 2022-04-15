Harry Styles continues As It Was success with second week at number one

Brit Awards 2020 – Arrivals – London

Harry Styles has continued his success with his new single As It Was, scoring a second week at number one.

The lead track from Styles’ forthcoming album Harry’s House has claimed 70,000 chart sales and once again earnt the most-streamed song of the week in the UK – with 7.6 million plays, according to the Official Charts Company.

Kentucky rapper Jack Harlow has secured the week’s highest new entry, with his single First Class debuting at number two – marking his first solo UK top 10 hit and highest-ever charting single in the UK.

The viral track is built around a sample of Fergie’s 2007 hit Glamorous.

London-born singer-songwriter Cat Burns has hit new heights with her breakthrough track Go securing a place at number five, while Camila Cabello and Ed Sheeran have achieved a new peak with Bam Bam at number nine, following the release of Cabello’s third solo album Familia.

Outside the top 10, David Guetta, Ella Henderson and Becky Hill debut at number 20 with their collaboration Crazy What Love Can Do. The dance track is Guetta’s 44th, Henderson’s eighth and Hill’s 15th top 40 entry respectively.

Charlie Puth is also on the rise with TikTok anthem Light Switch jumping four places to a new peak of number 26, while the final new entry of the week came from rapper Digga D, whose single Hold It Down secured a spot at number 35, marking his 12th top 40 hit.

On the albums charts, indie rock band Wet Leg have secured a number one album with their self-titled debut record, contributing to a hat-trick of chart success for independent record labels who dominate the top three spots.

The Isle of Wight duo, Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers, have outsold the rest of the top five combined to earn the second biggest opening week for any chart topping album in 2022, according to the Official Charts Company.

Little Mix's Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock have secured a spot at number seven with their greatest hits album

The duo’s number one album is the latest success in a string of achievements for independent record labels, as Teasdale and Chambers are the fourth independent label act to earn a UK number one album this year, following Stereophonics’ Oochya!, Central Cee’s 23 and Don Broco’s Amazing Things.

The album charts’ second and third spots have also been claimed by independent label releases for the first time in 11 years, with Father John Misty’s Chloe And The Next 20th Century coming in at number two and Jack White’s Fear Of The Dawn entering at number three.

Elsewhere in the top 10, Little Mix secure a place at number seven with their greatest hits collection Between Us following the kick-off of the band’s final tour as a trio, before Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock embark on a hiatus to pursue solo careers.

Spoken-word poet and rapper Kae Tempest earns their first top 10 entry with This Line Is A Curve at number eight, while Camila Cabello’s Familia becomes her second top 10 hit after securing a place at number nine.