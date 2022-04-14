Mads Mikkelsen reveals upcoming Indiana Jones film has ‘original Indy’ feel

Mads Mikkelsen

Mads Mikkelsen has hinted the highly anticipated Indiana Jones sequel will recapture the feel of original film Raiders Of The Lost Ark.

The Casino Royale star, 56, whose character has not been revealed, said the fifth film feels like a return to the franchise’s early roots.

Danish actor Mikkelsen told The Hollywood Reporter: “(Raiders Of The Lost Ark) was one of my favourite films, and it just oozed that golden period of serials from the 1940s, and that’s in the fifth film as well.

Harrison Ford dons the familiar Indiana Jones costume in 2007 (Steven Spielberg/PA)

“They’re going heavily back to the first and second film and getting that original feel, the original Indy, something dense and epic.”

Disney pushed back the fifth instalment, which sees the return of Harrison Ford as the adventurous archaeologist, with the film set to open in cinemas in June 2023.

Mikkelsen revealed he was impressed by 79-year-old Ford’s physicality following reports he had injured himself during rehearsals.

Mikkelsen said: “It was the first time I met him, and he’s an insanely powerful person.

“Not just as an actor, but physically.

A parade scene is filmed on St Vincent Street in Glasgow city centre for the new Indiana Jones movie (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“I remember the first day we were shooting, it was a night shoot, then we stopped at 5am and then he got on his mountain bike and went biking for 50 kilometres.

“Harrison is a monster of a man, a very nice monster.”

The film’s director James Mangold – who also directed The Greatest Showman, Le Mans ’66 and Logan – takes over from Steven Spielberg who remains an executive producer.

“It felt like a Spielberg film, though it’s obviously James making it with the same vision,” Mikkelsen added.