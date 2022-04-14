BBC auction programme fun for TV pair

Presenter Will Kirk gets into the spirit of things as fellow presenter Christina Trevanion looks on

The Travelling Auctioneers features The Repair Shop’s Will Kirk and Bargain Hunt’s Christina Trevanion, and sees the pair sift through a family home to identify items which have potential at auction.

Items including furniture, silver, musical instruments, ceramics and collectables all went under the hammer, with one item outdoing its estimation by more than £1,000.

Christina, a partner in the firm of Trevanion & Dean, auctioneers and valuers, based in Whitchurch, said: “Will and I had a wonderful time filming at the spectacular Stafford Castle for The Travelling Auctioneers.

"It was a real treat to host an auction in such a fabulous location, and I’m delighted that the members of the local community who joined us were offered such an eclectic range of items.

"I can’t give anything away yet about how much was raised, but all will be revealed when The Travelling Auctioneers begins on BBC One later this year."

The show will see 15, 45-minute episodes, with Christina and Will unearthing hidden gems and turning unwanted items into winning lots that could sell across the globe.