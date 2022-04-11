Fans congratulate Britney Spears on pregnancy announcement

Britney Spears

Fans have congratulated Britney Spears after she appeared to reveal she is pregnant with her third child.

The Toxic singer shared the news in a post on Instagram, saying she had taken a test after partner Sam Asghari teased her about being “food pregnant”.

Spears, 40, has previously shared that she “wants a family” with the Iranian-born fitness model, 28.

The couple became engaged in September last year, with Spears joking that the proposal was “way overdue”.

“I lost so much weight to go on my Maui trip only to gain it back,” she wrote on Instagram.

“I thought ‘Geez … what happened to my stomach ???’ My husband said ‘No you’re food pregnant silly!’

“So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby… 4 days later I got a little more food pregnant. It’s growing.”

The pop superstar, who has struggled with mental health issues due to being hounded by the paparazzi, said she “won’t be going out much” following her announcement.

Spears already has two children, Sean and Jayden, whom she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline.

A 13-year conservatorship which had controlled Spears’ life was terminated by Los Angeles Superior Court in November last year.