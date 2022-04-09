Notification Settings

Khloe Kardashian hits back at trolls condemning her for carrying daughter, three

ShowbizPublished:

She said she wanted her daughter True to feel safe on the red carpet.

The 22nd Annual Sir Elton John Oscar Party – Los Angeles

Khloe Kardashian has hit back at trolls who have criticised her for holding her three-year-old daughter too much.

The reality star, 37, responded after she was photographed carrying True on the red carpet at the premiere of her family’s new reality show The Kardashians.

Kardashian said she was carrying her daughter most of the time in order to make her feel safe in the presence of lots of people and photographers.

She wrote on Twitter: “For the people who comment that I hold True too much… number 1 I’m gonna hold my baby until I can’t hold her any more.

“Number 2 when there’s tons of cameras around, flashing lights, peps yelling things…I want my baby to feel safe.

“Worry about your own children. We good over here.”

The mother and daughter wore matching ensembles to the premiere of the new TV show, which will stream on Disney+ in the UK.

Kardashian posed in a bronze silk floor-length dress with a corset top, teamed with black sunglasses, while True wore a knee-length dress made from the same fabric, matched with high-top trainers.

The new family reality show comes after Keeping Up With The Kardashians came to an end in June 2021 after 14 years and 20 seasons.

The series became a pop culture juggernaut after launching in 2007 with a cast of largely unknown sisters.

The Kardashians launches on Disney+ on April 14.

