Tom Felton to play Guy Fawkes in new immersive attraction at Tower of London

Tom Felton is to star as Guy Fawkes in a new immersive attraction exploring the Gunpowder Plot at the Tower of London.

The Harry Potter star, 34, will play the infamous criminal who was executed after attempting to blow up the Houses of Parliament in 1605.

The new virtual experience – The Gunpowder Plot – aims to transport visitors back in time to this historic moment through a combination of live theatre, virtual reality and multi-sensory special effects.

Exciting news !! I’m going to be portraying the infamous Guy Fawkes in The Gunpowder Plot. Ive had an incredible time helping put together this immersive virtual experience. Opening on the 20th of May !! pic.twitter.com/aBI8YJ5dkc — Tom Felton (@TomFelton) April 7, 2022

Felton will lead the attraction’s digital cast, with the actor noting he has had an “incredible time helping put together this immersive virtual experience”.

The attraction will see visitors undertake a mission to infiltrate the plotters, earn their trust and then join them.

It will take place in a purpose-designed immersive theatre space in the vaults, last accessible to the public two decades ago, within the Tower of London.

The vaults sit beneath the infamous Tower Hill site where much of the prelude to the gunpowder plot took place before Fawkes’ torture and eventual death.

Hannah Price will act as creative director of the project and Danny Robins as the writer, who also wrote the supernatural thriller play 2:22 – A Ghost Story, which Felton will be joining the cast of when it moves theatres for a new season.

Robins described the experience as if “somebody made a brilliant movie version of The Gunpowder Plot and it came to life around you and exploded in your face with bits of Jacobean London flying at you”.