Chris Pine praises Harry Styles’ ‘hungry to learn’ attitude to acting

Chris Pine

Star Trek actor Chris Pine has praised singer Harry Styles for his “hungry to learn” attitude to acting, branding him a “humble hard-worker.”

The pair star in Olivia Wilde’s psychological thriller Don’t Worry Darling together.

Little Women star Florence Pugh plays Alice while former One Direction singer Styles plays Jack and Outlaw King actor Pine appears in a supporting role as Frank.

Prince Harry shakes hands with Harry Styles at the world premiere of Dunkirk (Eamonn McCormack/PA)

It is Styles’ second big-screen acting role, after appearing in 2017’s Dunkirk alongside stars including Tom Hardy and Sir Mark Rylance.

Appearing on The One Show from Los Angeles, Pine, 41, said: “Harry, honestly, he’s a lovely man.

“To be that young and to be that famous and have your head screwed on right, he’s a humble hard-worker.

“He shows up to set earliest than everybody else, hungry to learn, and he and Florence, I saw the film actually, just knock it out of the park.”

Pine revealed he has recently taken up ballet “for sheer vanity”, calling it “the hardest workout I think I have ever done”.

The actor will next star in “heart-felt absurdist comedy” Poolman alongside Danny DeVito, which also marks his directorial debut.

Chris Pine attending the premiere of Star Trek Beyond (Ian West/PA)

He said: “I don’t know yet if I like it behind the camera as I am yet to do it so we’ll see how I function.

“I’ve asked a bunch of people, I asked John Krasinski, Channing Tatum, Michael B Jordan, David O’Russell, Ben Stiller, I have talked to everybody I possibly can to give me good advice on what to do here.

“I think the strongest bit of advice, although not helpful, was Channing saying ‘don’t do it.’

“I hope (the film) will shine some light into an ever-darkening world.”

The Captain Kirk actor added that he “really hopes” more Star Trek films will be made.

“I am yet to read a script but I love that sandbox to play in and everybody with whom I get to share the screen.