Tom Felton to join all new cast of 2:22 – A Ghost Story

Tom Felton

Tom Felton will join the cast of supernatural thriller 2:22 – A Ghost Story when the changes moves theatres for a new season.

The play has previously featured the West End debut of pop star Lily Allen, as well as appearances by podcast host Giovanna Fletcher, Encanto’s Stephanie Beatriz, Inbetweeners actor James Buckley, EastEnder Jake Wood and theatre star Hadley Fraser.

Written by Danny Robins and directed by Matthew Dunster, the show follows Jenny, who believes her new home is haunted, while her husband Sam is not having any of it.

The couple argue with their first dinner guests, old friend Lauren and her new partner Ben, as belief and scepticism clash.

Mandip Gill will also join the cast (Ian West/PA)

The third season of the show, which boasts a whole new cast, will move to the Criterion Theatre after runs at the Noel Coward and Gielgud theatres and three Olivier nominations, including best new play.

Felton, best known as Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter film series, will take on the role of Sam, while Doctor Who star Mandip Gill will play Jenny.

Felton said: “I’m incredibly excited about getting to play in 2:22. I first started acting age six in a local theatre group and I haven’t trodden the boards since.

“I love the play, I’ve taken all my family to see it and everyone leaves with a smile.

“I’m thrilled to be part of this summer’s cast and will have a lot of fun with it.”

Gill said: “I am thrilled to be making my West End debut as part of the new cast of an already successful show. I am equally scared of ghosts so this should be fun.”

War Of The Worlds star Beatriz Romilly will play Lauren, while Mum actor Sam Swainsbury will play Ben.

Dunster said: “Planning our third iteration of 2:22 has been just as exciting as the first two, working with Danny and my co-director Isabel Mar and our brilliant casting directors to reimagine the characters once more.

“It’s such a privilege to do that and to know audiences are excited about ‘who’s next?’