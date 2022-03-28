Foo Fighters’ greatest hits re-enters top 10 following death of Taylor Hawkins

Taylor Hawkins

The Foo Fighters’ greatest hits album has re-entered the top 10 following the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins.

The 50-year-old was playing on the South American leg of the band’s world tour when his sudden death was announced on Saturday, prompting a spike in sales and streams.

The Grammy-winning rock band’s Greatest Hits album on the Columbia label has risen 72 places to number four and is the UK’s second most streamed album of the week so far, according to the Official Charts Company’s midweek update.

Its final position will be announced on Friday.

Foo Fighters’ 2006 live album Skin and Bones is also on course to re-enter the top 40 this week at number 36.

In a statement following an initial forensic examination, the Colombian Attorney General’s Office said Hawkins had 10 different substances in his system at the time of his death, including marijuana, antidepressants and opioids.

Tributes came from figures including Rolling Stones singer Sir Mick Jagger, Guns N’ Roses lead singer Axl Rose and Sir Elton John.

Hawkins joined Foo Fighters in 1997 after working with Alanis Morissette and recorded eight studio albums with them before his death.

Elsewhere, Michael Buble is on course for a number one with Higher, his first album in four years.

Never Let Me Go by Placebo is at number two while Machine Gun Kelly is in provisional third with Mainstream Sellout.