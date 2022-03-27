Dancing On Ice contestants to battle for top spot one final time

Dancing On Ice 2022

Dancing On Ice finalists Brendan Cole, Kimberly Wyatt and Regan Gascoigne will face each other for a final time before one is crowned the ultimate skating champion on Sunday.

The trio have been fighting for top of the leaderboard since the ITV competition began.

The celebrity contestants began their semi-final by showing off their ability to skate solo – a challenge which was won by Wyatt, who then went on to score the full 40 points in her second performance.

The class of @dancingonice 2022 return!Everybody will be back on the ice this Sunday for the Final! It’s going to be a BELTA! ??? #dancingonice pic.twitter.com/oc3pL8QVpO — Daniel Whiston (@TheDanWhiston) March 25, 2022

Former Strictly Come Dancing star Cole scored 39 out of 40 in his second performance, while singer and dancer Gascoigne scored the full 40.

The quarter-final show saw all three contenders score the maximum 40 points.

Gascoigne’s skate, inspired by the circus and Torvill and Dean’s “Barnum” performance from the World Championships in 1983, left the judge Torvill in tears.

Pro dancer Cole received the coveted first 10 of the series following his Jersey Boys performance with replacement skating partner Brendyn Hatfield.

Hatfield stepped in for Cole’s professional partner Vanessa Bauer, who was forced to self-isolate after testing positive for Covid-19.

Brendan Cole who skated in an all-male pairing with Brendyn Hatfield on Dancing On Ice (ITV/PA)

In the following week, he again achieved the highest score of the night after receiving 40 for his performance which saw “rain” pour down on him while he danced on the ice rink.

He got the top mark for his routine to Falling by Harry Styles which incorporated an umbrella and also featured ambitious dance moves including a “death spiral” and a trio of rotating lifts.

Wyatt also scored her first 10 in the episode for her routine to Adele’s award-winning track Easy On Me alongside her professional partner Mark Hanretty.

Dean, who gave her the coveted mark, said he was lost for words as he found the dance “so beautiful” and thought she made her prop of a piece of silk seem like “part of her”.

In the second week of the show, she received the highest score of the series for The Greatest Showman musical themed performance before beating her record a week later with her fiery tango.