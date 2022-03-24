Netflix hit show Love Is Blind renewed for seasons four and five

Netflix

Netflix dating show Love Is Blind has been renewed for two more series, the streaming service confirmed.

The series, in which couples get engaged without ever seeing each other after talking in isolated pods, became an internet phenomenon after the first series aired in 2020.

Series two, which saw two couples tie the knot, remained in Netflix’s global top 10 list for five consecutive weeks for English-language TV series.

A spin-off of the reality dating show Love Is Blind: After The Alter, which follows the second series couples, will premiere later this year, along with the much-anticipated third series.

The third season will return with hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey for the 10-part programme which focuses on single people who want to be loved for who they are and not what they look like.

Netflix also confirmed Indian Matchmaking will return for a third series, with the producers creating spin-off Jewish Matchmaking – which is coming soon to the streaming service.

Too Hot To Handle will also return for a fourth series and docu-reality series Love On The Spectrum US will premiere on the service.

Nick Lachey (Anthony Harvey/PA)

In a new series hosted by Nick Lachey, the singles from Netflix hit reality shows Too Hot To Handle, The Circle, Love Is Blind and Selling Tampa will couple up to match each other in the hope of finding the perfect combination.

Similarly, the Lacheys will host another new reality series The Ultimatum: Marry Or Move On with eight episodes airing from April 6, followed by an “all-queer season” coming soon.