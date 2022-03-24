Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Massive Attack cancel shows as band member recovers from ‘serious illness’

ShowbizPublished:

The Bristol-based band have cancelled performances in May, June and July this year.

Massive Attack
Massive Attack

Massive Attack have postponed upcoming shows while a band member recovers from a “serious illness”.

The Bristol-based band, who have cancelled performances in May, June and July, have not named the person but have said that although the process is positive, it will also be “challenging and ongoing”.

In a statement, the band apologised to their crew who “have already had to wait so long to do what they do so well” following the devastating effects on the live music industry of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“For the past few months, a member of Massive Attack has been contending with a serious illness. We’re pleased to say that they are now in recovery.

“This process is positive but also challenging and ongoing, which unfortunately means that Massive Attack are not presently in a position to fulfil our live shows scheduled for May, June, and July 2022.

“The band deeply regret any inconvenience or disappointment caused – particularly to the fans of the band with whom it’s always a honour to engage,” the statement said.

The band, which features singer Robert Del Naja, also known as 3D, signed off their message saying they will be “back soon”.

Showbiz

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News