Vanessa Hudgens among hosts announced for Oscars red carpet show

Published:

The 94th ceremony is taking place on Sunday in Los Angeles.

Vanessa Hudgens

Actors Vanessa Hudgens and Terrence J and fashion designer Brandon Maxwell have been announced as the hosts for the red carpet show at this year’s Oscars.

The official lead-in to the 94th ceremony on Sunday will provide an insight into the nominees, performers and presenters ahead of the annual award show.

It will also feature a special appearance by DJ MOS.

Beyonce and Billie Eilish have been confirmed to perform as part of the musical line-up during the ceremony.

The award-winning artists have received nods for best original song for their work on King Richard and No Time To Die respectively, and will perform their nominated songs on the night.

Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker will play in an “all-star” band featuring the show’s music director Adam Blackstone, singer Sheila E and pianist Robert Glasper.

Beyonce sings to raise money for coronavirus relief
Beyonce will perform as part of the musical line-up (Ian West/PA)

Scores of big names have been named for presenting duties for the industry’s biggest night.

Stephanie Beatriz, DJ Khaled, Elliot Page, Jennifer Garner, Bill Murray and Tony Hawk were among those most recently announced.

The list also includes Mila Kunis, John Travolta, Daniel Kaluuya, Wesley Snipes, Zoe Kravitz, Lady Gaga, Lily James, Uma Thurman and Rami Malek.

Anthony Hopkins, who was named best actor last year, will make an appearance at the ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on March 27.

