Lizzo treats fans to snippet of her new song on The Late Late Show

Showbiz

The singer promised ‘there’s more where that came from, baby’ after playing about 45 seconds of the track due to be released on April 14.

Lizzo has treated fans to a snippet of her new song About Damn Time while guesting  on The Late Late Show With James Corden.

The singer promised “there’s more where that came from baby” after playing about 45 seconds of the track, which is due to be released on April 14.

She appeared on the show alongside US actress Gabrielle Union and performed an impromptu dance to the song with Corden.

Sharing the clip on Instagram, Lizzo said: “Let’s play 3 truths and a lie about my new song About Damn Time.

“1) It’s out 4/14 – 2) @gabunion likes it – 3) @j_corden plays xylophone on it – 4) there’s a flute solo by @sashabefluting.”

