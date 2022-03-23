Notification Settings

Leona Lewis announces pregnancy news with baby bump snap

ShowbizPublished:

The singer revealed the baby was due this summer.

Leona Lewis and Dennis Jauch

Leona Lewis has revealed she and her husband Dennis Jauch are expecting their first child together.

The former X Factor winner made the pregnancy announcement on Instagram by sharing a photo of her in a black bodycon dress which shows off her baby bump.

The 36-year-old singer captioned the post: “Can’t wait to meet you in the Summer.”

Friends and famous faces congratulated the Bleeding Love singer, including singer Jordin Sparks, who commented: “OMG CONGRATULATIONS!!!” and actress Vanessa Williams, who said: “Yay!!!!”

Lewis and Jauch got married in July 2019 at Sting’s estate in Tuscany, Italy, in front of 180 friends and family members, including Sugababes singer Keisha Buchanan and The Voice winner Jermain Jackman, who sang at the ceremony.

Jauch, who is a German-born creative director, also shared the photo to his Instagram and wrote: “Biggest gift I could’ve asked for coming this Summer. You’re one hot a** Mama @leonalewis.”

