Britney Spears says she is ‘drawn to dogs’ despite being attacked by two

Britney Spears recalls pep talk

Britney Spears says she is still “drawn to dogs” despite being attacked by two when she was younger.

The Toxic star said following the experiences she needed to “get to know animals” before approaching them.

She recently revealed the latest addition to her family, a white Australian shepherd puppy called Sawyer, who she described as “unbelievably precious”.

“Thank you for dogs! Dog spelled backwards is God…not sure any correlation but I do think that dogs are extraordinary animals!” she wrote on Instagram.

“Although I’ve been attacked by 2 dogs in my life…I am still drawn to them!

Spears said she had been attacked by a cocker spaniel when she was eight that “scratched, bit and barked” at her until she was forced to scramble onto the bonnet of a car to escape.

The second incident occurred when she was 16 years-old, when a friend’s dog had “bit a hole in my leg and a huge hole in my jeans.”

“Ever since then I have to get to know animals before I really approach them… I have several small animals and my baby is so sweet… I’ve never even heard her bark !!!