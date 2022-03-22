Notification Settings

Hugh Grant shuts down rumours that he will be next Doctor Who

Published:

The Paddington 2 actor said he had ‘nothing against’ the time-lord franchise but had ‘no idea’ where the story had come from.

Hugh Grant at Wimbledon 2021 – Day Nine – The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club

Hugh Grant has shut down rumours that he is “in talks” to take over as the next Doctor Who.

The Paddington 2 actor said he had “nothing against” the time-lord franchise but had “no idea” where the story had come from.

Jodie Whittaker announced she would be hanging up her sonic screwdriver last July.

The Yorkshire-born actress has starred in the long-running BBC sci-fi series since 2017 and was the first female to play the character.

Grant responded online to an article speculating whether he would be next in line for the legendary role.

“Nothing against Dr W but I’m not. No idea where the story came from,” he said.

It’s A Sin star Olly Alexander also previously ruled himself out of the race to enter the Tardis but told the PA news agency he was “definitely backing” his co star Omari Douglas for the role.

