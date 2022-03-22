Amy Schumer says she pitched having Volodymyr Zelensky appear at the Oscars

Amy Schumer

Amy Schumer says she pitched the idea of having Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky appear at this year’s Oscars to the show’s producers.

The comedian, who is due to host the 94th annual awards on Sunday, said the show was a “great opportunity” to highlight current world events.

But speaking to ET Canada, she revealed the idea had been rejected.

“I actually pitched… I wanted to find a way to have (president) Zelensky satellite in or make a tape or something just because there are so many eyes on the Oscars,” she said.

Schumer said she wanted the Ukrainian president to make a tape for the ceremony because there would be 'so many eyes on the Oscars'

“I am not afraid to go there, but it’s not me producing the Oscars.”

Schumer will present the ceremony alongside fellow US actor-comedians Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes.

The stars will make history this year as the first all-female line-up to front the show, which will be watched by millions around the world.

“I think there is definitely pressure in one way to be like, ‘This is a vacation, let people forget we just want to have this night,’ but it is like well we have so many eyes and ears on this show,” Schumer said.

Schumer will present the ceremony alongside Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes

“I think it’s a great opportunity to at least comment on a couple of things. I have some jokes that kind of highlight the sort of current condition.

“I mean, there are so many awful things happening that it seems hard to focus on which one.”