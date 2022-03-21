Charli XCX on track for her first UK number one album

Charli XCX

Charli XCX is on track to land her first ever UK number one album this week with her fifth studio record Crash.

The album is the English singer-songwriter’s final release under her current major label contract with Atlantic Records.

The 29-year-old’s record is, at present, leading the race to top the Official Albums Chart, according to the Official Chart Company’s first look update.

The record is also currently the biggest seller on physical formats of the week too – with 83% of its total chart sales so far, the Charts Company said.

Charli found fame in 2012 with the Icona Pop collaboration I Love It, which hit number one on the official UK singles chart and became an international success.

Indie rock band Sea Girls are currently at number two and aiming for their highest peak in the UK yet with their second album, Homesick.

Sea Girls formed in London in 2015 and consists of four members: Henry Camamile, Rory Young, Andrew Dawson, and Oli Khan.

Welsh band Feeder are also aiming for a top five debut this week as their 11th album Torpedo currently sits at number three.

If successful, Torpedo will be the bands 10th top 10 – more than 20 years on from their first top 10 album Yesterday Went Too Soon.

Three acts are in the running to gain their first top 10 entry this week, with Brighton rapper ArrDee’s debut mixtape Pier Pressure currently at number four, singer-songwriter Sam Tompkins’ EP Who Do You Pray To? at number six and US folk band Midlake’s fifth record For The Sake Of Bethel Woods at number eight.

Following the release of a new digital deluxe edition, Becky Hill’s 2021 debut album Only Honest On The Weekend could be a re-entry at number 15, with the collection having previously peaked at number seven.

The Fantasy Life Of Poetry & Crime, a collaboration between The Libertines frontman Peter Docherty and French musician Frederic Lo, is currently at number 22, while Iron Maiden’s third album, Number Of The Beast, sits at number 29 as the rock greats celebrate the record’s 40th anniversary.

Spanish singer-songwriter Rosalia is on track for her first top 40 entry with Motomami, which currently rests at number 32.

Juice Wrld’s posthumous fourth album Fighting Demons could re-enter at number 33 following the release of a deluxe edition – the album previously peaked at number eight in 2021.