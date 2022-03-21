Academy announces latest batch of stars to present at the Oscars

Stephanie Beatriz

Stephanie Beatriz, DJ Khaled and Elliot Page have been added to the presenting line-up at the 94th Oscars ceremony, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has confirmed.

Actors Jennifer Garner and Bill Murray will also join singer H.E.R. and comedian Tiffany Haddish for showbiz’s biggest night of the year, it has been announced.

Similarly, skateboarder Tony Hawk, snowboarder Shaun White and surfer Kelly Slater will feature on stage.

Meet the fifth slate of presenters for the 94th #Oscars. pic.twitter.com/ULk3akgGpk — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 21, 2022

The famous faces will join previously announced presenters Mila Kunis, John Travolta, Daniel Kaluuya and Wesley Snipes, as well as Zoe Kravitz, Lady Gaga, Lily James, Uma Thurman and Rami Malek.

Anthony Hopkins, who was named best actor last year, and Yuh-jung Youn, who was named best supporting actress, will also feature.