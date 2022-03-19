Queen and Paul Rodgers to host online concert screening in aid of Ukraine

Queen in Concert – European Tour – Carling Academy Brixton

Queen and Paul Rodgers will host an online screening of their 2008 concert in Ukraine to raise money for the war-torn country.

The rock band has announced they will share a special YouTube premier of the former live event on March 19 at 5pm with the aim of drawing in donations to UNHCR – the UN Refugee Agency.

The Queen guitarist Brian May described the 2008 concert held in Kharkiv’s Freedom Square as a “historic moment” as they staged a free event to a live audience of more than 350,000 to help foster awareness about AIDS.

May shared a teaser video of the concert to Instagram and wrote: “In September 2008 Queen + Paul Rodgers answered a call from Ukraine’s Elena Pinchuk’s ANTIAIDS Foundation to reach out to the youth of the country with the message “Don’t Let AIDS Ruin Your Life” by playing a free “Life Must Go On” AIDS awareness concert in Kharkiv’s historic Freedom Square to a live audience of more than 350,000 – and a television audience of more than 10 million.

“The band recall that event as “an unforgettable experience… one of those rare things in life you know you will never forget. A meeting in music, but also a coming together to fight a common enemy…”

“Today, with millions of Ukrainian refugees in need of urgent humanitarian relief from a different affliction, Queen is returning to its historic moment with a YouTube special screening aimed at drawing donations for UNHCR’s relief efforts.

Queen + Paul Rodgers Live In Ukraine plays on YouTube Saturday, March 19 at 10am PDT, 1pm EDT and 5pm GMT.