Kate Beckinsale pays tribute to TV actor father on anniversary of his death

Kate Beckinsale has paid tribute to her late father Richard on the 43rd anniversary of his death.

The Porridge and Rising Damp actor died of a heart attack on March 19 1979, when he was 31 and Underworld actress Kate was five.

She shared a series of photos with her 5.2 million Instagram followers marking the date.

One image showed a young Beckinsale being held by her father while others pictured a memorial plaque celebrating his career and a news article announcing his death.

She wrote: “I don’t remember what not missing him feels like. It is part of me, like my blood.

“Always aware of how life can shatter. May all the daddies, everywhere, come home safe.

“July 6 1947-March 19 1979. How much love you brought x”

Kate Beckinsale unveils a plaque in memory of her father at his former school (Joe Giddens/PA)

Also an actor, Richard was best known for playing prison inmate Lennie Godber in the popular 1970s BBC sitcom Porridge and Alan Moore in the ITV series Rising Damp.

He had two daughters – Samantha from his first marriage, and Kate from his second to actress Judy Loe.

He also wrote poetry and a collection of his work was published posthumously.