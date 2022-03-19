Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Belfast wins best picture at Movies for Grown-ups Awards

ShowbizPublished:

Sir Kenneth Branagh’s semi-autobiographical film picked up the top accolade at the ceremony.

Kenneth Branagh at British Academy Film Awards 2022 – Arrivals – London
Kenneth Branagh at British Academy Film Awards 2022 – Arrivals – London

Belfast has won AARP the Magazine’s best picture at the Movies for Grown-ups Awards.

Sir Kenneth Branagh’s semi-autobiographical film picked up the top accolade at the ceremony, which champions movies for audiences over 50.

Irish premiere Belfast
(left to right) Lewis McAskie, Caitriona Balfe, Kenneth Branagh, Jamie Dornan and Ciaran Hinds with Jude Hill in front as they attend the Irish premiere of film Belfast at the Waterfront Hall, Belfast, to mark the opening night of the Belfast Film Festival. Picture date: Thursday November 4, 2021.

The ceremony advocates “fighting industry ageism and encouraging films that resonate with mature viewers.”

Apple TV’s Richmond-based comedy series Ted Lasso, starring Jason Sudeikis, Brett Goldstein and Hannah Waddingham won best TV series.

The winners were announced during a virtual event broadcast on PBS and hosted by Alan Cumming on Friday.

Showbiz

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News