Mariah Carey apologises to Shawn Mendes over message mix-up

US singer Mariah Carey has apologised to pop star Shawn Mendes after mistaking him for her cousin in an “inside joke” message mix-up.

The All I Want For Christmas Is You artist said she has a “silly” tradition with her cousin where they exchange Happy Thanksgiving messages on St Patrick’s Day.

However, this year the singer-songwriter, 52, accidentally messaged Canadian musician Mendes instead of her cousin, who both share the same first name.

My cousin Shawn M and I have this silly joke where we tell each other Happy Thanksgiving on St. Patrick’s Day ☘️ @ShawnMendes found out about it today.. sorry Shawn!! ? pic.twitter.com/BKya5NVtTN — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) March 18, 2022

After realising her error, Carey messaged him: “Wrong Shawn. Sorry. Also I do realise it is NOT Thanksgiving. Haha.”

Mendes, 23, replied: “Hahahaha that’s okay I figured it was an inside joke,” adding two red love hearts.