‘Long way to go’ on depiction of sexuality, race and gender – Bridgerton star

Golda Rosheuvel

Bridgerton star Golda Rosheuvel has said the depiction of sexuality, race and gender on screen has a “long way to go” but feels the period drama reflects modern day society.

The actress, 52, plays Queen Charlotte in the popular Netflix series, which is based on the real-life royal who was the wife of King George III.

Rosheuvel will reprise her role in the highly anticipated second series which will be released on March 25.

She told The Big Issue: “There’s a journey that we all have to go on, as artists. It is one of struggle, but this struggle opens doors to positivity and opportunity.

“If something doesn’t go my way, casting wise for example, I always think about what I can do to turn it into a positive.

“The depiction of sexuality, of race, of gender, definitely has a long way to go. There’s a big learning process.

“The Crown, Emma, these shows paved the way for Bridgerton, because they did not have representation.

“That’s the reason we are doing what we are doing – we have turned the negative into a positive with this show.”

The Guyanese-British actress added that she feels we learn from shows where there is a lack of representation and that Bridgerton focuses on “presenting the world we are living in today”.

She added that the show will have a further season three and four to develop this, as well as a spin-off.

Rosheuvel also praised the Bridgerton writers and the show’s producer Shonda Rhimes for taking the leap by creating Queen Charlotte as she feels it “pushed barriers” for representation.

This author's quill knows no loyalty, thus it is advised to guard one's secrets with their life. Bridgerton Season 2 returns March 25, 2022. Only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/hQ9HAkZjxX — Bridgerton (@bridgerton) February 14, 2022

The actress said: “All hail to the makers and the writers’ room and their question: what if. What if we put Queen Charlotte into the mix?

“How do we create an inclusive and diverse world that represents the world we are living in today? Placing her in that world pushed those barriers open.

“It made a bigger playing space for Black and brown artists to exist; to live a life of joy, of excitement, even of scandal, of love, of sexuality, and put it into the world for people to relate to.”

She added: “This is the Midas touch of Shonda Rhimes. Charlotte is all glitz and glamour on the outside, but you see behind the scenes. You see that she’s a human being with vulnerabilities.”

Bridgerton became the most-watched show on Netflix when it was released on Christmas Day 2020, thanks to its risque scenes and opulent costumes and sets.

At the time the streaming giant said the show was viewed by a record 82 million households in 28 days.

The new series will see the Bridgerton family’s eldest son Viscount Anthony Bridgerton caught up in a love triangle between Kate Sharma, played by Simone Ashley, and her sister Edwina, portrayed by Charithra Chandran.