Jared Leto says it is difficult to leave characters behind after filming finishes

Showbiz

The Oscar-winning actor said it was ‘normal’ for roles to have ‘some effect on you’ after spending months developing alternate physicalities.

Jared Leto at Global Premiere of “WeCrashed”
Jared Leto says it is sometimes difficult to leave his characters behind after he finishes filming due to the nature of his immersive style of role preparation.

The Oscar-winning actor, said it was “normal” for certain roles to have “some effect on you” after spending months developing alternate physicalities.

He currently stars in Apple TV’s WeCrashed, alongside Anne Hathaway, playing the role of WeWork founder Adam Neumann.

“Sometimes it is (difficult) and I think that’s a reasonable experience if you spend six months of your life creating physical habits with the dialect of walking and talking,” he told the PA news agency.

“With certain subject matter it’s going to have some effect on you somehow, so I think that’s normal and it’s fine.

Global Premiere of “WeCrashed”
Leto currently stars in Apple TV’s WeCrashed, alongside Anne Hathaway, playing the role of WeWork founder Adam Neumann (Chris Pizzello/AP)

“It’s not like you turn a switch and everything goes away, it’s kind of a normal thing.”

Leto is known for his turns as other outsider characters including the eccentric Paulo Gucci, in Ridley Scott’s House Of Gucci, and Marvel’s upcoming vampire superhero Morbius.

“I’m attracted to  interesting characters, compelling stories and the possibility of working with great groups of people” he said.

“Whether it’s a dreamer… or a trillionaire, I just look for compelling characters that I’m inspired by.”

WeCrashed tells the story of Israeli businessman Adam Neumann and his wife Rebekah Neumann and their coworking space enterprise that developed into a global brand worth 47 billion dollars (£35.7 billion) in under a decade before plummeting in less than a year.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

