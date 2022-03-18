Disney releases hip hop remixes of classic tracks with ‘chill new vibe’

Stock Oxford Street

Disney has reimagined classic songs from films including The Lion King, Toy Story and Aladdin for an album of lofi hip hop.

Hakuna Matata, You’ve Got A Friend in Me and A Whole New World are among the tracks that have been remixed with what the company describes as a “chill new vibe”.

Titled Lofi Minnie: Focus, the album contains Minnie Mouse’s favourite songs from the Disney archive in a new format designed for studying, creating or relaxing.

(Disney/PA)

Disney said Minnie and lofi music were a “perfect match” because of the cartoon mouse’s interest in wellness and creativity.

Lofi artists including Purrple Cat, Epona and Eevee are among those to have contributed to the 10-song record.

Emerging in the last decade, the genre’s name refers to “low fidelity” music and has roots in hip hop, jazz and house.

It is generally instrumental with a tempo of under 90 beats per minute and initially gained traction among listeners on YouTube.

The album also includes versions of much-loved tracks such as Into the Unknown from Frozen 2, Go the Distance from Hercules and How Far I’ll Go from Moana.

A statement from Disney said: “Disney and Minnie Mouse are a natural fit with lofi, especially with Minnie’s interests in creativity, music and wellness leaning into lofi’s penchant for self-expression and its calming meditative properties.

“Minnie Mouse is one of Disney’s most celebrated icons globally, so who better to represent an album full of Disney hits? We can’t wait to give listeners the ability to peek into Minnie’s world and have her accompany their daily tasks”.

“What attracted us to lofi is the ability to reimagine our songs in a completely new way that combines the soothing benefits of lofi with the wonder and nostalgia that Disney has to offer.

“Lofi and Disney are both a great source of comfort, so the two make for a perfect match.”