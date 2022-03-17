Sharon Osbourne joins TalkTV to host weeknight current affairs show

Sharon Osbourne

Sharon Osbourne has been announced as the latest signing to the fledgling TalkTV channel.

The TV presenter, who is married to Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy, will present a primetime current affairs panel show called The Talk on weeknights.

She joins former Good Morning Britain presenter Piers Morgan and The Sun’s former political editor Tom Newton Dunn at the new venture from News UK.

Her hour-long programme will feature five “opinionated famous faces” from different backgrounds and with different views as they discuss issues such as news, politics, crime, entertainment and sport.

It comes after Osbourne left US chat show The Talk, which aired on CBS, following an on-air row with her co-host Sheryl Underwood.

They pair clashed in March 2021 while discussing Morgan’s comments about the Duchess of Sussex’s interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Osbourne defended Morgan from allegations of racism, with the fallout prompting The Talk to take a month-long hiatus.

Osbourne, 69, said: “I’m excited to be working with News UK, the panel and my good friend Piers. Watch this space for some exciting and lively debates from us all.”

News UK chief executive Rebekah Brooks said: “Sharon has built a unique and hugely successful media career, combining strong views and opinion with a lot of warmth and fun.

“Her unbounding energy will make her show compelling viewing and we are delighted to give her a new home at TalkTV.”

Following the announcement, Morgan tweeted: “BOOM! Welcome aboard.”