Lizzo says she has ‘made it’ after appearing in Disney cartoon series

Lizzo says she has “made it” after appearing in an episode of Disney’s cartoon series The Proud Family.
The Truth Hurts singer said she had “always wanted to be a cartoon” and had screamed when she was asked to be part of the show.
The Proud Family: Louder And Prouder is a Disney original series that follows the life of 14 year-old Penny Proud and her family.
A clip posted by Lizzo online shows the singer appear as herself, offering Penny life advice after admitting she knows “the truth hurts” – a reference to her well-known song.
Captioning the video in all capitals, she wrote: “ Mama I made it!
“I always wanted to be a cartoon – and when I got the call from Ms Tina I screamed scramed scrummed.”
Responding to her post the official Proud Family Twitter account said: “It was an honor to have an icon like you show our girl Penny how to be a BOSS.”