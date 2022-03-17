Jesy Nelson says her heart feels ‘so broken’ following death of grandmother

Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball 2021 – Day One – O2 Arena – London

Jesy Nelson has paid a heartfelt tribute to her “beautiful Nanny Ginge” following her death.

The former Little Mix star, 30, shared a series of photos and videos on Instagram showing her grandmother at family events and relaxing with her two dogs.

Nelson also posted a clip of her grandmother appearing in Little Mix’s 2018 music video Strip, which also featured some of the band members’ mothers.

She wrote: “My beautiful Nanny Ginge, my heart feels so broken I don’t even have the words right now.

“The most beautiful, kind hearted nanny in the world I feel so proud and so lucky to have shared so many beautiful memories with you.

“I’m gonna miss everything about you, you being cheeky and flirting with all the men and telling them to give you a kiss.

“Reggie and Oscar are gonna miss sleeping with you so much. I love you with all my heart nanny go rest with the angels now.”

Her post prompted messages of condolence from famous friends including American rapper Nicki Minaj, singer Sinead Harnett and reality TV personality Vicky Pattison.

Nelson was originally part of Little Mix alongside Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jade Thirlwall and Perrie Edwards, but left in December 2020 after nine years, blaming the toll being in the group had taken on her mental health.

The remaining trio later released a new album, Between Us, to mark the 10-year anniversary of the band’s formation.