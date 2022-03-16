Kylie Jenner says postpartum after birth of son was ‘not easy mentally’

Kylie Jenner at the 92nd Academy Awards – Vanity Fair Party – Los Angeles

Kylie Jenner said the postpartum after the birth of her second child was “not easy mentally” in a message of support to other new mothers.

The reality star, 24, reminded other women it was “ok not to be ok” and urged them not to put pressure on themselves.

Her son, Wolf Webster, whose father is rapper Travis Scott, was born on February 2 this year.

The couple already had a four-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster, whose birthday is on February 1.

In a series of videos on her Instagram, Jenner said her recent experience of postpartum, the period following birth, had been “a little harder”.

“I just want to say to my postpartum moms that postpartum has not been easy,” she said.

“It’s very hard. This experience has not been easy for me personally and has been a little harder for me than with my daughter.

“It’s not easy mentally, physically, spiritually, it’s just crazy. It’s been hard so I just wanted to say that.

She added: “It’s ok not to be ok.

“Once I realised that I was putting some pressure on myself, I just keep reminding myself that I made a whole human, a beautiful healthy boy.