Courteney Cox admits she ‘didn’t feel very relevant’ in Hollywood

Courteney Cox

Courteney Cox has admitted there was a time when she “didn’t feel very relevant” in Hollywood.

The actress, 57, said she was surprised to have returned to the spotlight with the Emmy-nominated Friends reunion special, a new Scream film and her comedy horror series Shining Vale.

Appearing on the Just for Variety podcast, Cox suggested her public profile dropped after the end of her sitcom Cougar Town, which ran from 2009 to 2015.

Courteney Cox and her partner, Snow Patrol star Johnny McDaid, at the Brit Awards (Ian West/PA)

Recalling a recent visit to New York City, she said: “I left the hotel and there’s paparazzi and I was signing all these pictures of old things I’ve done.

“How much could they get for those things? I mean, a picture of me in Masters of the Universe? It’s got to be worth about $10.

“But nevertheless, I thought, ‘Oh, wow. How did I get popular again?’”

Cox, who played Monica Geller in beloved sitcom Friends, added: “I would say, the years after Cougar Town, (I was) trying to find the right thing and I didn’t feel very relevant at the time.

“I was focusing on something else. I was focusing on my relationship and didn’t focus as much on (the) business side of things. And, I think… out of sight, out of mind.

“And, yeah, I think a lot of it was my fault. But I think, also, once I wasn’t driven I think they probably forgot about me for a while.”

The actress, who shares 17-year-old daughter Coco with her ex-husband David Arquette, also addressed the impact therapy has had on her life.

She said: “I was just talking to my partner about thinking about Coco and some of the things that she’s dealing with and it, and I relate to it.

“And it’s not until I got into my 50s that I connected with the right therapist that actually made me see things in a different way.