Dozen fire trucks attend blaze at Pinewood Studios

Pinewood Studio

A dozen fire engines attended Pinewood Studios after a blaze broke out on a film set, Buckinghamshire fire and rescue service have confirmed.

Action-adventure Snow White And The Huntsman is reportedly currently filming at the studios.

The film studio, in Iver Heath, has grown to be the UK’s answer to Hollywood by producing some of the biggest film franchises in cinematic history.

Superman, Harry Potter and the James Bond films are among the blockbusters that have been filmed there.

The Prince of Wales with actor Daniel Craig during a visit to the set of the 25th James Bond film at Pinewood Studios (Chris Jackson/PA)

On Tuesday, Buckinghamshire fire and rescue service confirmed 12 fire trucks and crews from across Buckinghamshire, Berkshire and west London attended the famous film studios.

In a statement, they said: “The firefighters are using four sets of breathing apparatus, one hose reel and one hose reel jet.

“Thames Valley Police and South Central Ambulance Service are in attendance, supporting the multi-agency response to the incident.

“Also in attendance are five officers and a control unit from Maidenhead.”

Pinewood was where cameras began rolling on 007′s first mission in 1962 and it continued to provide the backdrop to the special agent’s many escapades.

The location has more than a dozen main stages, including the 007 stage that had to be rebuilt after burning down in 1984.

Among the acting greats to pass under the famed Pinewood Studios entrance are Laurence Olivier, Marilyn Monroe and Dick van Dyke.