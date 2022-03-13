Celebrities play with colour on Bafta red carpet

Lady Gaga (L) and Simone Ashley at the Baftas

The weather in London ahead of the Bafta Awards might have been grey, but celebrities were still experimenting with plenty of colour on the red carpet.

From deep shades to pastel tones, this is how the stars worked colour into their outfits on the Bafta red carpet.

Salma Hayek (Ian West/PA)

Salma Hayek amped up the sex appeal in her outfit, wearing a deep purple velvet gown with a low neckline, high leg slit and architectural shoulders.

Lady Gaga (Ian West/PA)

Hayek was not the only person going for a moody colour palette – Lady Gaga brought her signature glamour to the red carpet in a dark green velvet and satin gown with a long train, paired with a diamond and emerald necklace and a feather bag.

It is a classic look, given the Gaga touch with the addition of extreme platform boots.

Rebel Wilson (Ian West/PA)

The host of the night, Rebel Wilson, also chose an outfit revealing its colour in certain lights.

She went for a more-is-more approach to the red carpet, wearing a dress with layers of black tulle and blue sequins by Giambattista Valli – a brand known for its voluminous gowns.

Daisy Edgar-Jones (Ian West/PA)

Daisy Edgar-Jones channelled mermaid chic on the red carpet, donning a pale blue gown made up of shimmering threads, from Gucci.

Florence Pugh (Ian West/PA)

At first glance, it might look as though Florence Pugh is wearing a relatively plain little black dress by Carolina Herrera, but she provided a joyous pop of colour with a statement pink bow on the back.

She amped up the glamour with multiple sparkly chokers, big earrings and jewels in her hair.

Daniel Kaluuya (Ian West/PA)

Daniel Kaluuya is known for his cutting-edge approach to menswear, and he livened up the average suit by wearing a navy Prada jacket with fluffy blue accents on the sleeves and along the hem.

Simone Ashley (Ian West/PA)

Hot pink was the colour of the 2021 Baftas, and Simone Ashley shows it is still going strong this year.

Ashley, who is joining the cast of Bridgerton for season two, wore a fuchsia outfit straight off the Valentino fashion show at Paris Fashion Week earlier this month.

Laura Whitmore (Ian West/PA)

Laura Whitmore flexed her eco credentials by wearing a yellow pre-loved Stella McCartney gown.