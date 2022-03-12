Sir Rod Stewart fills in potholes near his home as ‘no-one else can be bothered’

Sir Rod Stewart

Sir Rod Stewart has picked up a shovel to repair potholes near his home after complaining that no-one else could be “bothered to do it” and his Ferrari could not drive down the road.

The 77-year-old veteran rock star shared videos to his Instagram of him and a team shovelling gravel from a lorry into a large number of potholes in an area of Harlow, Essex.

Sir Rod explained he had decided to take matters into his own hands after an ambulance had a burst tyre and other cars were “bashing their cars up” due to the damaged road.

In a video shared to Instagram, he can be seen dressed in a tracksuit and a high-vis vest while singing and shovelling gravel, and says: “I’m repairing the street where I live as no-one can be bothered to do it.”

In another clip, he demonstrated the extent of the damage and added: “This is the state of the road near where I live in Harlow and it’s been like this for ages.

“People are bashing their cars up. The other day, there was an ambulance with a burst tyre. My Ferrari can’t go through here at all.

“So me and the boys thought we would come and do it ourselves. We are filling the holes while millions and millions of pounds have been spent on the M11.”

He captioned the post: “Working for a living, filling holes is good for the soul!”

The singer received praise from his followers for his efforts, including his daughters Kimberly and Ruby who commented with heart and clapping emojis.

One fan told the rock star not to hurt himself as he had tickets for his concert in June.

Sir Rod released his latest album The Tears Of Hercules in 2021 which peaked at number five in the UK albums chart.

He will be embarking on a US and UK tour from June, including playing a number of shows at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

The London-born singer is a member of the US Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and was knighted by the Queen in 2016.