Camille Cottin on how Lady Gaga’s method acting impacted roles in House Of Gucci

French actress Camille Cottin has said Lady Gaga would not speak to her outside of shooting scenes for House Of Gucci as their characters were rivals within the film.

The Killing Eve star plays Paola Franchi in Sir Ridley Scott’s crime drama, who drives a wedge between Adam Driver’s Maurizio Gucci and his wife Patrizia Reggiani, played by Gaga, when she begins an affair with the fashion mogul.

Gaga has previously revealed the lengths she went to in her method acting for the role, including spending a year-and-a-half in character and speaking with an Italian accent for nine months.

Adam Driver and Lady Gaga star as Maurizio Gucci and Patrizia Reggiani in House Of Gucci (Ian West/PA)

Cottin, 43, told The Guardian that as Gaga would not break character at all, she told her co-star that she could not talk to her outside their scenes because their characters were enemies.

She added: “She did it in a very lovely way. I didn’t know her, but I’d seen the documentary about her.

“And you can see how she wouldn’t be where she is if she wasn’t such a hard worker. Very focused. I have a lot of admiration and respect.”

The actress said she hopes to meet with Gaga again and that she was unhappy about the pop star being snubbed for her role in the Oscar nominations as she thinks she is “fantastic”.

House Of Gucci centres around Gaga’s Patrizia, a socialite who had her fashion dynasty heir husband Maurizio Gucci murdered in a case that scandalised Italy.

When asked whether she had ever considered method acting her role, Cottin admitted: “To be honest, I would have loved to do this.

“But as a mum, if I come and pick up my children as an assassin trainer? Handing them a croissant and saying: ‘Be careful, we’re being watched,’ pushing them into a black car,” she jokingly added.

The Parisian actress is also known for her role as assassin trainer Helene in seasons three and four of the spy thriller Killing Eve, where she plays a high-ranking member of the secret organisation the Twelve.

She teased that the recently released season four will see the characters trying to track down Helene.

Cottin’s career has also seen her star in the short-lived French remake of Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s Fleabag, called Mouche, and in the French series Call My Agent! (known as Dix Pour Cent in France).

The comedy was a hit on Netflix and follows the employees of a Parisian talent agency who must scramble to keep their star clients happy and the business afloat after the death of the founder.

Amazon Prime Video is now developing a UK remake of the series which will feature cameos from stars including The Crown’s Helena Bonham Carter and Emma Corrin and Bridgerton’s Phoebe Dynevor.

Cottin’s character Andrea will inspire a character for the UK version called Rebecca, who will be played by Lydia Leonard.

The actress said: “I have a great trust and faith in the British remake.