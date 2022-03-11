Comedy legends to appear in star-studded line-up for Ukraine fundraiser

Alan Carr

Alan Carr, Michael McIntyre and Romesh Ranganathan have been announced as part of the star-studded line-up for a comedy event raising money for war-torn Ukraine.

The charity benefit will be held across two nights at London’s Eventim Apollo on March 28 and 30 in aid of the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) Humanitarian Appeal providing aid to those fleeing Ukraine.

The first show will star Ranganathan alongside Dara O’Briain, Kerry Godliman and Jo Brand, as well as Russell Kane, Suzi Ruffell, Jack Dee and Tom Allen.

TICKETS ON SALE NOW!https://t.co/Xt8Fh238XT — Michael McIntyre (@McInTweet) March 11, 2022

Carr and McIntyre will feature in the second show alongside Rob Beckett, Rosie Jones and The Masked Singer host Joel Dommett.

Angela Barnes, Mark Steel and Nathan Caton will also be taking to the stage, with more names to be announced in due course.

The profits from every ticket will go to the DEC Appeal.

Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan feature in the comedy line-up (Ian West/PA)

The DEC brings together 15 of the UK’s leading aid charities, including British Red Cross, Oxfam UK and Save the Children UK, which are working on the ground in Ukraine and at the country’s borders to help those fleeing the conflict, which started on February 24 when Russia invaded its neighbour.