TikTok star Sam Ryder to represent UK at Eurovision

Sam Ryder

TikTok star Sam Ryder has been announced as the UK’s entry for the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest.

The singer will perform the track Space Man in the grand final in Turin, Italy, in May.

Ryder found fame covering songs on TikTok during lockdown and has so far accumulated 12 million followers on the video-sharing platform.

Sharing the news on his Twitter account, he said: “Who heard the news!??? ABSOLUTELY BONKERS AAAHHHHH!!!”

Last year’s contest, held in Rotterdam in the Netherlands, was won by Italian rock group Maneskin.

Who heard the news!??? ABSOLUTELY BONKERS AAAHHHHH!!! Here’s something equally bonkers…the video for Space Man is out NOW!!! ?‍? Go check it out wherever you are in the cosmos ? https://t.co/W7ubnhxAwp #SamRyderUKEurovision pic.twitter.com/l6Pzx22htq — Sam Ryder (@SamRyderMusic) March 10, 2022

The competition’s producers recently announced that Russia will no longer participate this year following the invasion of Ukraine.