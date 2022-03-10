Notification Settings

TikTok star Sam Ryder to represent UK at Eurovision

ShowbizPublished:

The singer found fame covering songs during lockdown.

Sam Ryder

TikTok star Sam Ryder has been announced as the UK’s entry for the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest.

The singer will perform the track Space Man in the grand final in Turin, Italy, in May.

Ryder found fame covering songs on TikTok during lockdown and has so far accumulated 12 million followers on the video-sharing platform.

Sharing the news on his Twitter account, he said: “Who heard the news!??? ABSOLUTELY BONKERS AAAHHHHH!!!”

Last year’s contest, held in Rotterdam in the Netherlands, was won by Italian rock group Maneskin.

The competition’s producers recently announced that Russia will no longer participate this year following the invasion of Ukraine.

The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) said in a statement that the inclusion of a Russian entry in Turin would bring the contest into “disrepute”.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

