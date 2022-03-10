Andrew Garfield moved to tears after receiving special honour at costume awards

Andrew Garfield

Andrew Garfield has said he feels like the “luckiest, most fortunate actor alive” during an emotional acceptance speech at the Costume Designers Guild Awards (CDGA).

The 38-year-old actor was honoured with the Spotlight Award during the 24th annual CDGA ceremony held in Santa Monica, California.

Garfield’s Tick, Tick… Boom! co-star Judith Light presented the award and brought him to tears after describing him as “infinitely talented” and “wildly generous”.

Andrew Garfield (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

She added: “Andrew would be the first to tell you that donning the clothing of a character, the outward representation of that character, settles you into a sense of that person immediately.”

An emotional Garfield took to the stage and said: “I wasn’t supposed to cry this evening and Judith just made me do that.”

The Spider-Man star continued: “I’m just so surprisingly overwhelmed and touched to be in this room with my community and so many collaborators that I love and value.

“And that’s another aspect of what you all do is you create a container, a respite, a safety cone.

“You are my favourite people to collaborate with, you are all truly the best. I feel like the luckiest most fortunate actor alive, you’ve given me a big task to not get big-headed after tonight.

“And I promise you I’ll do my best to pop the bubble when I get home because I want to just keep working and I want to keep collaborating and serving something greater with you all.

“Thank you for your art, thank you for your hearts and for your generosity. I hope we get to just keep creating together. Thank you so much.”

Spotlight Award Honoree Andrew Garfield has arrived! ❤️‍? pic.twitter.com/GiH3hZv1vg — Costume Designers Guild Awards (@CostumeAwards) March 10, 2022

Garfield has recently been nominated for an Oscar for his performance in Netflix’s biography Tick, Tick… Boom!

He plays Rent lyricist and composer Jonathan Larson, who died on the day of the musical’s debut.

The actor began filming the movie just after his mother Lynn died from pancreatic cancer in 2019, which he said rearranged his world and left him with a “precise agony”.

Garfield has already been recognised for his role in Tick, Tick… Boom!, winning best actor in a musical/comedy film at this year’s Golden Globes.

The film, which is Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda’s directorial debut, tells the story of Larson’s attempt to enter the industry by writing a new musical.