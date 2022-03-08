Dawn French and Jennifer Saunders announce Repair Shop sketch for Comic Relief

Dawn French and Jennifer Saunders have reunited for Comic Relief and will reprise their popular characters ‘The Extras’ for a sketch set in The Repair Shop.

The charity edition of the heart-warming show will see French and Saunders playing a pair of fame-hungry women trying to get a free fix in the shop of the popular BBC show.

Repair Show host Jay Blades will attempt to deal with them before having enough of their antics and kicking them out of the shop.

Blades said: “I can’t believe the chaos that those two caused!

“We’re always surprised by what we see in the barn, but trust me, we’ve not seen anything like this before – you must watch it to see how funny it was.

“For fans of the show it’s a real treat!”

French and Saunders became household names in comedy thanks to their chaotic antics when portraying a variety of characters in their sketches, and there have been calls for them to return ever since the show, which first aired in 1987, ended in 2005.

The Repair Shop, which will return to screens on weekdays at 3:45pm from March 14, tells the stories of people bringing in their broken but much-loved treasures to be fixed by a team of specialists.

French said: “I don’t think we’ve ever said no to Comic Relief because it just is too important, and because it’s from our community and we were there right at the very beginning.

“I know that the money is spent correctly, and I know that there are projects that are ongoing that need us to be ongoing and I wouldn’t ever want to let anyone down, so I think the more that we can do to boost and support, the better!”

Saunders said: “As I watched The Repair Shop, I thought all I could ever see was these characters going into The Repair Shop, or me and Dawn, pretending to mend something or imitating the characters.

“You know, I just thought, this is the show for us.”

“Then Comic Relief said we’ve got The Repair Shop and it was like the perfect thing, it was so perfect!”

As well as the appearance of the comedy duo, resident teddy bear repairers Julie Tatchell and Amanda Middleditch will be focused on fixing another special guest’s prize possession.

On Friday BBC Radio 1 presenter Jordan North completed his 100-mile row for Comic Relief, raising more than £680,000 so far.