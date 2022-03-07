Lady Gaga tour dates released after pandemic postponement

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga has announced her new tour dates after six shows were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 12-time Grammy award-winner will appear in 14 cities worldwide in The Chromatica Ball Summer Stadium Tour 2022.

The 35-year-old singer and actress will now perform twice at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, as well as in venues across Europe and the USA.

Tickets for the original six shows announced before the pandemic in New York, Chigaco, Boston, Toronto, London and Paris are still valid, with more still available.

Lady Gaga has announced dates for her 2022 Chromatica tour will span 14 cities over two months (Norbert Schoerner/PA)

A second date has been added in London, and the tour now includes eight more cities – Los Angeles, San Francisco, Washington DC, Dallas, Atlanta, Dusseldorf, Stockholm and Arnhem.

Tickets for newly added tour dates go on sale on Friday March 11.

For all shows in the USA, one dollar (76p) from each ticket sold will be donated to the Born This Way Foundation, a charity created by the singer and her mother, Cynthia Germanotta, which focuses on helping young people and community relations.

LADY GAGATHE CHROMATICA BALLSUMMER STADIUM TOURhttps://t.co/6KQAlVnUkX pic.twitter.com/JMp86Mymp2 — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) March 7, 2022

The tour is linked to her sixth studio album and her sixth consecutive number one album, released in 2020, and features collaborations with Ariana Grande, Elton John and Blackpink.

In 2021, Gaga released a remix version of Chromatica, called Dawn Of Chromatica, and featured further collaborations with artists such as Charli XCX and Mura Masa.

The tour will run from July 17 to September 10, beginning in Dusseldorf in Germany and ending in Los Angeles.