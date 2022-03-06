Jessie Cave admitted to hospital after catching Covid while pregnant

Jessie Cave

Harry Potter star Jessie Cave has been admitted to hospital after testing positive for Covid-19 while pregnant with her fourth child.

The actress, best known for her role as Lavender Brown in the film adaptations of the hit books, said the virus had hit her hard and her symptoms have lasted weeks.

Cave, 34, shared a photo with her more than 200,000 Instagram followers showing her lying on a hospital bed.

She wrote: “Triage, once again… Anyone else had covid in 3rd trimester & had it hit them like a tonne of bricks for weeks?”

In a second post, she added: “Also – has anyone taken the anti-nausea drug and it made them feel worse?”

Last month, Cave told her followers she had tested positive and was also experiencing “constant nausea” from her pregnancy.

Replying to her post, comedian Felicity Ward said: “Oh honey. I’m so sorry. Like your body hasn’t got enough to deal with. Sending you lots of love lovely.”

Sara Pascoe, also a stand-up, added: “Oh Jessie I’m so sorry this is rotten.”

Cave and her partner, comedian Alfie Brown, already have three children, with the youngest born in October 2020.