Victoria Beckham tells son Brooklyn on birthday how he ‘changed my life forever’

Showbiz

His parents both shared tributes on social media alongside photos of their eldest son.

Brooklyn, David and Victoria Beckham

Victoria and David Beckham have written tributes to their son Brooklyn on his 23rd birthday.

Former Spice Girl turned designer Victoria shared a montage of photos of her eldest boy as she marked his special day on social media.

Sharing a photograph of baby Brooklyn on the beach eating a banana, she said: “23 years ago today my life changed forever, I felt a love impossible to explain.

“Brooklyn, you have no idea how much we all love you. Happy Birthday to the sweetest, kindest soul @brooklynbeckham.”

Spice Girl Melanie C commented on the post, wishing the eldest Beckham child a happy birthday and sharing three red love heart emojis.

Former England footballer David also posted a holiday snap of Brooklyn as a baby, wearing round white sunglasses.

He wrote: “Happy Birthday to my amazing boy.

“Happy Birthday bust we love u so much.

“Have the most amazing day @brooklynbeckham @victoriabeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven,” he said.

The couple are also parents to sons Romeo, 19, and Cruz, 17, and daughter Harper, 10.

Sharing a recent picture of his brothers in an Instagram post, Romeo added: “Happy birthday bro love u so much @brooklynbeckham.”

