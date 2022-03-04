Glastonbury Festival confirms its 2022 headliners

The Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury

Glastonbury has announced Sir Paul McCartney and Kendrick Lamar as its 2022 headliners alongside previously announced Billie Eilish.

More than 80 other artists have been added to the line-up, including US pop star Olivia Rodrigo, Lorde and Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds.

The festival, which has been cancelled for the last two years, will make its return in June with Sir Paul as its Saturday night headliner – his second time topping the Pyramid stage after a performance in 2004.

The former Beatle will play one week after he turns 80.

Sir Paul McCartney during the Glastonbury Festival in 2004 (Andy Butterton/PA)

American rapper Lamar, meanwhile, will make his debut at the festival while closing proceedings on the Sunday.

Organisers previously revealed that Eilish, 20, would headline Friday, becoming the festival’s youngest ever solo headliner, while Diana Ross will play the legends slot.

Releasing its first wave of acts online, the festival confirmed Foals, Wolf Alice and Years & Years will also perform at Worthy Farm in Somerset this summer.

The line-up includes new acts such as Arlo Parks, Doja Cat, Easy Life, Fontaines DC and Griff alongside more established names including Crowded House, Primal Scream and Supergrass.

Pet Shop Boys confirmed on Twitter that they will be headlining The Other Stage – Glastonbury’s second largest stage – in a “long-awaited” performance.

Former Led Zeppelin frontman Robert Plant will appear alongside American country and bluegrass star Alison Krauss following the release of their second collaborative album.

There will also be experimental pop music from Charli XCX and Caroline Polachek.

Glastonbury co-organiser Emily Eavis tweeted: “We are very happy to bring you the first shortlist of artists from the main stages for Glastonbury Festival 2022 – and if you can believe it there’s even more to come!”

She also told the BBC that proceeds from the event will go towards the Red Cross Ukraine appeal, as well as the festival’s regular charities – WaterAid, Oxfam and Greenpeace.

In 2020, the festival was due to celebrate its 50th anniversary – but it was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

After being cancelled for a second year, organisers staged a five-hour livestream event featuring acts including Coldplay, Damon Albarn, Haim, Idles, Jorja Smith, Kano, Michael Kiwanuka, Wolf Alice and DJ Honey Dijon.

The new poster features only the initial wave of acts and the full line-up is expected to be published in May.

The announcement also suggests Taylor Swift will not be returning to the festival after being announced as one of the headliners for the scrapped 2020 edition.