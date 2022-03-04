Dua Lipa on ‘reclaiming’ the dance move she was trolled for

.@DUALIPA has reclaimed her dance move on her #FutureNostalgia tour, and shows Jimmy how it’s done!

Tune in for more with @DUALIPA and a special surprise TONIGHT at 11:35/10:35c on @nbc! #FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/C3G50wFwnH

— The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) March 4, 2022