Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Britney Spears wishes Sam Asghari happy birthday and dreams of family with him

ShowbizPublished:

The Toxic star shared a picture of herself with the Iranian-born fitness model on a beach at sunset.

Britney Spears recalls pep talk
Britney Spears recalls pep talk

Britney Spears says she “wants a family” with fiance Sam Asghari as she wished him happy birthday.

The Toxic star, 40, shared a picture of herself with the Iranian-born fitness model, 28, on a beach at sunset in a heartfelt post on Instagram.

She captioned the photo: “Happy Birthday to my Fiance.

“I love you so much. I want a family with you. I want it all with you!”

The couple became engaged in September last year, with Spears joking that the proposal was “way overdue”.

They first met on the set of a 2016 music video for the pop megastar’s song Slumber Party.

Despite an inauspicious start to their relationship, the couple went official in 2017.

Showbiz

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News