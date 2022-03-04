Bafta nominee Lady Gaga to introduce rising star segment at film awards ceremony

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga will introduce the rising star segment at this year’s Bafta film awards.

The pop star, who is nominated for the leading actress Bafta for House Of Gucci, will speak about the importance of supporting the next generation of talent at the ceremony on March 13.

She will introduce last year’s rising star award recipient Bukky Bakray to the Royal Albert Hall stage, with Bakray then presenting the coveted mask to this year’s winner.

Bukky Bakray after winning the rising star award at the Bafta film awards in 2021 (Bafta/PA)

No Time To Die star Lashana Lynch and West Side Story actress Ariana DeBose are among the contenders to be named the next star of the future.

They have been nominated for the EE rising star award alongside A Quiet Place’s Millicent Simmonds, The King’s Man actor Harris Dickinson and Kodi Smit-McPhee, whose recent credits include Jane Campion’s The Power Of The Dog.

It is the only category at the Bafta film awards which is voted for by the public and previous winners include John Boyega, James McAvoy, Kristen Stewart and Tom Hardy.

Emma Baehr, executive director of awards and content at Bafta, said: “We’re thrilled to be able to create such a memorable moment that celebrates the exciting new talent within our industry.

“The EE rising star award is a huge moment in someone’s early career, and our multiple new talent initiatives are a key part of Bafta’s year-round work.

Adam Driver and Lady Gaga at the House Of Gucci UK premiere (Ian West/PA)

“We’re delighted that Lady Gaga has agreed to be part of the ceremony, and pleased that Bukky will finally get to enjoy her moment on the Royal Albert Hall stage.”

Voting for the EE rising star award closes at 10pm on March 11.