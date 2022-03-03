Notification Settings

Yoko Ono launches ‘Imagine Peace’ artwork around the world

ShowbizPublished:

The work has been unveiled to unite the world in peace.

Yoko Ono

Yoko Ono has broadcast a message of peace across global billboards.

The 89-year-old artist’s message – “Imagine Peace” – is on display in London, Berlin, Los Angeles, Melbourne, Milan, New York and Seoul.

The installation, which features local translations of the mantra, will be broadcast at 8.22pm every night in March.

Double Fantasy – John & Yoko exhibition
Yoko Ono launches Imagine Peace artwork (Jason Roberts/PA)

The billboards have been installed with Circa in collaboration with Serpentine.

A limited edition Yoko Ono print is also being sold, with all proceeds being donated to the United Nations Central Emergency Response Fund (UNCERF).

It comes 53 years after peace activists Ono and her late husband Beatle star John Lennon staged their first Bed-In, a week long protest from their honeymoon suite demonstrating their commitment to social justice.

Over the years Ono has worked hard to promote peace, inviting the world to unite since the early 2000s through billboards, advertisements, posters and tweets.

In 2007, in memory of Lennon, Ono conceptualised the “Imagine Peace Tower” in Reykjavik, Iceland, acting as a beacon for world peace.

She said: “Imagining is something that we can all do, even when we have different opinions about how to get there.”

The “Imagine Peace” artwork, which was seen in London’s Piccadilly Circus on Thursday, marks 20 years since Ono installed the poster “Imagine all the people living life in peace” taken from the song written by her husband.

