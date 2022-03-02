Notification Settings

Toy Story songwriter Randy Newman cancels European concerts after breaking neck

ShowbizPublished:

The Oscar-winner said an operation was successful but he has had to take extended recovery time.

Randy Newman
Randy Newman

Toy Story music composer Randy Newman has been forced to cancel his European tour after discovering his neck was broken.

The Oscar-winning songwriter, 78, said he had been “really looking forward to” performing in Europe but has rescheduled his An Evening With Randy Newman tour, which had been due to start in March.

In a statement, Newman said: “Recently, I noticed I was shrinking. People over whom I had towered now towered over me.

“Turns out, my neck was broken.”

Newman, who also created music for Monsters Inc and Monsters University, said he had had a “successful” operation but he has to take extended recovery time.

The 83rd Academy Awards – Press Room – Los Angeles
Randy Newman at the 83rd Academy Awards (Ian West/PA)

“The doctor said I’m not quite ready to tour,” he added.

“I was really looking forward to coming to Europe to perform. I miss performing a great deal and I look forward to a time when I can come.

“I’m sorry I won’t see you this time but I will see you soon.”

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

