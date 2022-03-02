Toy Story songwriter Randy Newman cancels European concerts after breaking neck

Randy Newman reschedules‘An Evening With Randy Newman’Live in Concert European Tour Dates

Randy's European tour, due to start in March 2022, will unfortunately have to be rescheduled.

For the latest information visit the official Randy Newman website: https://t.co/SpSRoAnu4S pic.twitter.com/zVD0VjqrVo

— Randy Newman (@RandyNewman) March 2, 2022