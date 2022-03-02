Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Ellie Goulding dazzle in white at NME Awards

ShowbizPublished:

The annual event is taking place in London.

NME Awards 2022 – London
NME Awards 2022 – London

Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Ellie Goulding brought glamour to the red carpet at the NME Awards.

The pop stars were among the figures from the world of music attending the ceremony at London’s Brixton Academy on Wednesday.

NME Awards 2022 – London
Ellie Goulding (Ian West/PA)

Little Mix star Pinnock, who welcomed twins in August with her footballer fiance Andre Gray, opted for a white two-piece suit featuring a matching crop top and wore her hair in pigtails.

Goulding posed for the cameras wearing a white pant suit featuring a blazer with a glittering lapel.

NME Awards 2022 – London
FKA Twigs (Ian West/PA)

The singer welcomed her son Arthur with art dealer husband Caspar Jopling in April 2021.

FKA Twigs is due to collect the award for Godlike Genius, becoming the youngest solo artist to be honoured, and arrived wearing a daring blue outfit featuring ripped sections.

NME Awards 2022 – London
Laura Whitmore (Ian West/PA)

Meanwhile, Love Island host Laura Whitmore opted for a Latex-style one-piece with shoulder pads, which she matched with black stilettos.

Pop star Mabel made a surprise appearance alongside her mother, Swedish singer Neneh Cherry, and the pair posed for photos together.

NME Awards 2022 – London
Mabel and Neneh Cherry (Ian West/PA)

Fender, Little Simz, Wet Leg, Wolf Alice, Billie Eilish, Rina Sawayama and Chvrches have all scored multiple nominations at the event.

Showbiz

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News